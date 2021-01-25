Caliber Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

Click Here to Read More

Lewis, the former chairman, president and CEO of Potbelly Corporation and a former top executive at Kmart, Sears and Yum! Brands, brings a long track record of leadership and performance to the board.

In addition to the position on Caliber’s board, Lewis currently serves on the boards at Marriott International, Voya Financial and Chef’s Warehouse. In the past, Lewis has held board roles with Halliburton, Kmart, Red Robin, Sears, Starwood Hotels and the Walt Disney Company.

As part of Caliber’s board, Lewis will help oversee and guide the company’s 1,200-plus service centers that restore 1.5 million vehicles and customer lives each year and support more than 21,500 teammates and the communities they serve.

“We are thrilled to have Aylwin join the Caliber board and we welcome him to our family,” said Steve H. Grimshaw, Caliber’s executive chairman. “Aylwin’s extensive leadership experience and track record of driving growth with multi-unit brands make him a terrific addition to our board. We are confident that Aylwin will be an important contributor to Caliber’s next phase of growth and will help to further our purpose of ‘Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life.’”

Lewis began his career as an assistant manager at his local Jack in the Box, where he worked to pay for his tuition at the University of Houston. With degrees in hotel/restaurant management and English literature, he then worked his way up in the food industry before transitioning to retail and eventually advancing into prominent leadership positions. During a 10-year career at Potbelly, he successfully managed the company’s IPO. Prior to that, Lewis served as president and CEO of Sears, president and CEO of Kmart and president and COO at Yum! Brands.