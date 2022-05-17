Caliber Celebrates 25 years in Automotive Industry

The Caliber family of brands, including Caliber Collision, alongside Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, is celebrating 25 years in the automotive services industry by joining forces with USAA and NABC Recycled Rides to gift 46 vehicles in 2022 to individuals in need of reliable transportation across the country.

“We are devoted to our core value of being inspired to serve and supporting the men and women who have given so much of themselves for our communities,” said Mark Sanders, president and CEO of Caliber. “We continue putting our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life into action by helping others through programs like NABC Recycled Rides.” This initiative makes it possible for 46 individuals to get on the road safely and back to the things that mean the most to them. The first gifting event kicked off Thursday, May 12 in San Antonio, Texas, when 10 military heroes and their families received newly restored vehicles.

Caliber technicians volunteered their time and talents to refurbish the vehicles to like-new condition. Sanders says the program is life-changing for recipients nominated by nonprofits around the country. Many of the recipients do not have reliable, safe transportation to get to work, doctor appointments, school and more, and these giftings offer stability in their daily lives. “We don’t just restore cars at Caliber — we restore lives,” said Sanders. “Supporting our customers and communities in need is what drives our teammates. We are proud of our San Antonio teammates who volunteered to restore the first 10 cars out of 46 planned giftings, and all of our teammates who are helping restore and enrich the lives of dozens more recipients across the country.”

