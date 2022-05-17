 Caliber Celebrates 25 years in Automotive Industry
Caliber Celebrates 25 Years in Automotive Industry

PPG OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

Vehicle Wheel Alignment and Calibration

Does wheel alignment factor into ADAS and autonomous features?

Keeping Up with Vehicle Technology

Why it's important to keep with vehicle technology and training.

Consolidators

Caliber Celebrates 25 Years in Automotive Industry

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Caliber family of brands, including Caliber Collision, alongside Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, is celebrating 25 years in the automotive services industry by joining forces with USAA and NABC Recycled Rides to gift 46 vehicles in 2022 to individuals in need of reliable transportation across the country.

“We are devoted to our core value of being inspired to serve and supporting the men and women who have given so much of themselves for our communities,” said Mark Sanders, president and CEO of Caliber. “We continue putting our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life into action by helping others through programs like NABC Recycled Rides.”

This initiative makes it possible for 46 individuals to get on the road safely and back to the things that mean the most to them. The first gifting event kicked off Thursday, May 12 in San Antonio, Texas, when 10 military heroes and their families received newly restored vehicles.

Caliber technicians volunteered their time and talents to refurbish the vehicles to like-new condition. Sanders says the program is life-changing for recipients nominated by nonprofits around the country. Many of the recipients do not have reliable, safe transportation to get to work, doctor appointments, school and more, and these giftings offer stability in their daily lives.

“We don’t just restore cars at Caliber — we restore lives,” said Sanders. “Supporting our customers and communities in need is what drives our teammates. We are proud of our San Antonio teammates who volunteered to restore the first 10 cars out of 46 planned giftings, and all of our teammates who are helping restore and enrich the lives of dozens more recipients across the country.”

Caliber will present an additional 36 vehicles to recipients identified as part of this initiative in California, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, Arizona and Texas throughout 2022.

Founded in 1997, the Caliber portfolio of brands has grown to more than 1,450 centers nationwide and features a full range of complementary automotive services, including Caliber Collision, the nation’s largest auto collision repair provider across 40 states, Caliber Auto Care for mechanical repair and quick oil change services, and Caliber Auto Glass for glass repair and replacement.

