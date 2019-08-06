Caliber Collision Acquires Herb’s Paint & Body

Caliber Collision has announced that it has acquired Herb’s Paint & Body across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Herb’s was founded in January 1956 by Herb Walne at his Humble Oil (now Exxon) service station at Northwest Highway and Easton Road in Northeast Dallas. Herb’s Paint & Body quickly grew into a family of auto repair businesses famous for superior customer service and commitment to the communities they served. Herb’s son, Alan, is the company’s chairman and CEO, and his son, Robert (Herb’s grandson) is president and COO.

“We are extremely excited to have the Herb’s Paint & Body organization join forces with Caliber Collision as we continue to drive toward becoming the collision repair provider of choice in every community we serve,” said Steve Grimshaw, Caliber Collision’s chief executive officer. “Herb’s Paint & Body focus on their team members are perfectly aligned with Caliber’s purpose and core values. Alan and Robert Walne and their award-winning team have consistently delivered unparalleled customer satisfaction and industry-leading consistency across the North Texas market.”

“Our entire family is proud of the workmanship and reputation my father established beginning in 1956,” added Alan Walne. “Along with our 200 colleagues, we have done our very best to uphold his standard and culture for 63 years. We are proud that Caliber recognized Herb’s industry-leading collision repair and look forward to many more years to come under the Caliber banner.”