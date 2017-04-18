Caliber Collision Aims to Collect 5 Million Meals for Kids this Summer

In its ongoing commitment to fight childhood hunger, Caliber Collision aims to collect 5 million meals during its sixth annual Restoration Food Drive.

Taking place April 17 to May 19, the drive benefits 49 food banks across the country.

Caliber is partnering with its network of teammates, customers, business partners, schools and local communities to increase the number of meals collected in 2017 by 60 percent.

Collection centers are set up at each of Caliber’s 488 store locations across 17 states. Cash donations also can be made online at CaliberDonations.com.

Caliber’s annual Food Drive is a grassroots effort driven by teammates nationwide who challenge each other in friendly competitions while hosting a wide variety of activities that engage and encourage their local communities to donate cash and food items.

According to Feeding America, while most kids and parents eagerly look forward to the end of the school year and vacation, nearly 18 million children in the United States who depend on school lunches will go hungry this summer.

“With an army of 10,000 dedicated and passionate teammates across the country, we know we can make a significant impact on childhood hunger,” Caliber CEO Steve Grimshaw said. “The continuing success of our Food Drive is a tribute to our teammates who are inspired to serve and our customers and partners, who generously support our efforts to restore the rhythm of regular meals during the summer months for kids in need.”

Grimshaw added that Caliber Collision has committed to a corporate matching contribution for local food banks based on the amount of cash donations and food items collected by Caliber teammates across each local community.