Caliber Collision Collects Over $900,000 for Food Drive

Caliber Collision announced it collected over $900,000 in donations or 5.4 million meals from April through May through its 2019 Rhythm Restoration Food Drive, meaning that more than 85 food banks across 37 states will be able to restock their shelves to ensure at-risk kids do not go hungry this summer.

Caliber’s 20,000 teammates were inspired to serve their local communities by raising cash and food donations through fundraising events such as car shows, motorcycle rallies, golf tournaments, dunk tanks and other giving opportunities.

According to Feeding America, 22 million children rely on the National School Lunch Program to provide free and reduced-price meals during the school year. When school lets out, these daily meals go away.

“We set a lofty goal of raising 5 million meals in 2019,” said Steve Grimshaw, CEO of Caliber. “Our teammates challenged themselves, our business partners, friends in the community and each other by collecting more than 5.4 million meals across more than 1,100 locations. I am proud of the passion and commitment of our teammates living our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life to raise more than 20 million meals over the past eight years as we work to become the collision repair provider and employer of choice in every community we serve.”

Over the past eight years, Caliber’s annual food drive has become one of the largest food drives in the U.S. This year’s results broke last year’s record of 4.3 million meals by almost 25%. Caliber’s Virginia market collected the most meals for kids in need with 254,000 meals. Caliber’s El Paso market, with four locations, raised the most meals per location with a total of 103,000 meals donated.

