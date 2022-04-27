 Caliber Collision Helps Tackle Childhood Hunger
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Caliber Collision Helps Tackle Childhood Hunger

on

Crash Champions Expands in Montana

on

ABRA Owners Power their Business with Solar Energy

on

CARSTAR Owner Offers “Green” Collision Repairs
Advertisement
The Liability of Paint (VIDEO)

Safety: What's in an Acronym? (VIDEO)

Do you know what ANSI, NFPA and NIOSH stand for?

Automotive Refinish: Avoiding Paint Redos, Part 2

Common causes and cures for the dreaded paint redo.

MORE POST

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

Trending Now

Consolidators: Caliber Collision Helps Tackle Childhood Hunger

Consolidators: Crash Champions Expands in Montana

News: Automotive Specialty-Equipment Sales Surpass Pre-pandemic Levels

AirPro Diagnostics: The Liability of Paint (VIDEO)

Current Issues

April 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Caliber Collision Helps Tackle Childhood Hunger

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Caliber family of brands, including Caliber Collision, alongside Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, will be launching its 11th annual “Restoring You Food Drive” on May 2. This food drive helps demonstrate Caliber’s commitment to its purpose of “Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life.”

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Food insecurity is an ongoing problem across the country. According to national non-profit Feeding America, 38 million people, among them 12 million children, experience food insecurity. Additionally, the rising cost of living, including housing, food and gas prices, directly contributes to lacking food resources.

Caliber specifically targets a springtime food drive to provide meals for families and children in need, particularly children who will miss out on subsidized meals as schools close over summer break. What started for Caliber as a grassroots effort by a caring teammate in one shop has expanded to more than 1,450 centers partnering with over 95 food banks across the country. Since 2011, Caliber’s annual food drive has provided more than 24 million meals to those in need through these efforts.

Advertisement

“From teammates to partners to customers, I am extremely proud of the positive impact our annual food drive has made over the last decade,” said Mark Sanders, CEO and president of Caliber. “We operate as a family at Caliber and are driven by our purpose of ‘Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life’ — lending a helping hand to children and families facing food insecurity is one of the ways we live our purpose. During our 11th Annual ‘Restoring You Food Drive’, we will continue supporting local food banks that provide urgent food assistance in all of the communities that Caliber serves.”

Advertisement

With the goal of donating more than four million meals during its 2022 food drive, the Caliber team needs everyone’s support. Non-perishable food and monetary donations can be made at any Caliber location from May 2 through June 17. As always, 100% of donations go to local food banks, where just $1 provides six meals to children in need. Additionally, to make funds go further, the Caliber Foundation, Caliber’s 501(c)(3) non-profit, is matching all monetary donations it receives for the food drive by $.25 for every dollar raised, and donations to the Caliber Foundation are tax-deductible.

To learn more about the Caliber Restoring You Food Drive or make online monetary donations, visit RYFoodDrive.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body Opens in Eatonton, Ga.

Consolidators: Crash Champions Announces Two Acquisitions in New Mexico

Consolidators: NOVUS Glass Adds New Location in Vermont

Consolidators: ABRA Celebrates Network at 2022 Summit

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business