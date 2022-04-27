Caliber Collision Helps Tackle Childhood Hunger

The Caliber family of brands, including Caliber Collision, alongside Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, will be launching its 11th annual “Restoring You Food Drive” on May 2. This food drive helps demonstrate Caliber’s commitment to its purpose of “Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life.”

Food insecurity is an ongoing problem across the country. According to national non-profit Feeding America, 38 million people, among them 12 million children, experience food insecurity. Additionally, the rising cost of living, including housing, food and gas prices, directly contributes to lacking food resources. Caliber specifically targets a springtime food drive to provide meals for families and children in need, particularly children who will miss out on subsidized meals as schools close over summer break. What started for Caliber as a grassroots effort by a caring teammate in one shop has expanded to more than 1,450 centers partnering with over 95 food banks across the country. Since 2011, Caliber’s annual food drive has provided more than 24 million meals to those in need through these efforts.

“From teammates to partners to customers, I am extremely proud of the positive impact our annual food drive has made over the last decade,” said Mark Sanders, CEO and president of Caliber. “We operate as a family at Caliber and are driven by our purpose of ‘Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life’ — lending a helping hand to children and families facing food insecurity is one of the ways we live our purpose. During our 11th Annual ‘Restoring You Food Drive’, we will continue supporting local food banks that provide urgent food assistance in all of the communities that Caliber serves.”

