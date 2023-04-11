Caliber Gifts Restored Vehicle to Fallen Dallas Police Officer's Family

The Caliber family of brands, including Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, in partnership with GEICO, recently hosted a special National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides gifting event to support the family of fallen Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano.

Arellano’s fiancée, Alyssa Rosales, and her one-year-old son received a 2017 Nissan Rogue, donated by GEICO and restored by Caliber teammates from the Castle Hills location. The Recycled Rides program is part of Caliber’s Restoring You giving platform.

Rosales was nominated for the vehicle by the Brotherhood For The Fallen, a nonprofit dedicated to providing emotional and financial support to families of fallen officers.

Arellano was killed on his way to work in an accident caused by an impaired driver last October. He was a three-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department and was assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division. He was 25 years old, and the family’s only vehicle was totaled in the crash, leaving Rosales and her son with no means of reliable transportation.

Rosales and Arellano’s twin brother, Dallas Police Department officer Joshua Arellano, were on hand the day of the gifting.

Gifting vehicles to first responders, service members, military members, veterans and others in need, with their longstanding partner NABC, is one of many ways Caliber demonstrates commitment to its purpose: restoring the “Rhythm of Your Life” to teammates, customers and communities where Caliber operates. The gift of reliable transportation helps recipients better manage daily activities, such as commuting to work, medical appointments, school and more.

