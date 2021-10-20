Connect with us

Consolidators

Caliber to Acquire 17 Auto Nation Collision Centers

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

According to an Oct. 12 filing with the SEC, AutoNation, Inc. announced that it entered into a commercial arrangement with Caliber Holdings LLC to transfer ownership of up to 17 of the company’s collision centers to Caliber and enter into a long-term agreement in which certain AutoNation stores will continue to sell parts and refer business to those collision centers following the closing of the transaction.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The 17 collision centers represent less than 0.5% of Auto Nation’s total gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The filing stated that AutoNation remains committed to its collision business and, following the closing of the transaction, will continue to own and operate the largest collision center footprint among its automotive retail peers with 55 collision centers located from coast to coast, including a collision center the company recently acquired in Hilton Head, S.C.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: 1Collision Sponsors AASP-MN Race for Automotive Education Event

Consolidators: Maaco Rises 21 Spots in 2021 Franchise Times Top 400 List

Consolidators: Crash Champions Supports Susan G. Komen Foundation

Consolidators: CARSTAR Rises to 78th on Franchise Times Top 400 List

Advertisement

on

Caliber to Acquire 17 Auto Nation Collision Centers

on

Focus Advisors Facilitates Sale of Two CARSTAR MSO Operations

on

Crash Champions Expands into South Florida

on

Fix Auto Sierra Vista Named March Taylor Award Winner
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: CCC Report Indicates Fewer Auto Claims in 2021 But Greater Severity

Consolidators: Caliber to Acquire 17 Auto Nation Collision Centers

News: BASF Announces 2021-2022 Automotive Color Trends Collection

News: AkzoNobel Delivers 6% Revenue Growth in Q3

News: John Bean to Showcase New Tru-Point ADAS Calibration System at SEMA
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Reflex Truck Liners

Reflex Truck Liners
Contact: Beth LoewenPhone: 800-339-9701Fax: 519-326-4188
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

ADHESIVES FOR TOYOTA COLLISION REPAIR

Sponsored Content

THE EVER-GROWING IMPORTANCE OF OEM CERTIFICATION
Connect
BodyShop Business