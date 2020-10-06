Caliber announced it will be gifting restored vehicles to frontline medical workers, medical support staff and first responders who are helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The gifting is part of Caliber’s “Restoring You” community and teammate program and is done in collaboration with its insurance partners as part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program.

Caliber, which encompasses Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, in addition to Caliber Collision – with its 1,173 centers across 33 states and a broad network of OEM-certified collision centers – is committed to repairing and maintaining the vehicles of all drivers and fleet operators. During this extraordinary time, the company recognizes a particular need among medical workers, their support staff and first responders, many of whom may worry about how they will get to work and elsewhere for daily necessities without reliable transportation. Caliber aims to help ease this hardship by gifting newly refurbished vehicles to deserving recipients.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made us think differently about how we serve our communities as an organization,” said Steve Grimshaw, CEO of Caliber. “We have seen communities banding together during this challenging time, yet we recognize that there are still needs for reliable, safe transportation among those who have been working so hard to fight this pandemic – those in frontline roles as medical workers, medical support staff and first responders. We know that the current environment is putting a severe strain on these workers and their families, and we want to provide them with the gift of transportation through our longstanding partnership with insurance carriers and the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program.”

As part of its Restoring You initiative, giftings will occur in areas with concentrated needs, including Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles and New York Metro.

Caliber invites the public to nominate a worthy healthcare worker, medical support staff or first responder in these markets to receive a refurbished vehicle from a local Caliber center and teammates. Nominations can be made here through mid-October.

Since 2012, Caliber has teamed up with its insurance partners to obtain and restore hundreds of vehicles to pre-accident condition. The company has gifted more than 500 vehicles to veterans, active-duty service members and others in need of reliable transportation. Today, Caliber is directing its efforts to aid crucial frontline healthcare workers and first responders, while inviting the public at large to participate by nominating those who have given so much to communities during this time of need.

For more information about Caliber’s program for medical workers, medical support staff and first responders, click here.