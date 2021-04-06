The California Autobody Association (CAA) recently released an update on legislation in their state that impacts collision repairers.

Over 2,300 hundred bills were introduced this year, and they will now make their way through the legislative committee process. As the session moves along, many of the bills will be significantly amended.

Below is a short summary of some of the key bills/areas and regulations the CAA is tracking:

Bureau of Automotive Repair

A.B. 471 – Support. This is a significant bill for the industry which will, among other things, allow BAR to collect educational and training certificate information from automotive repair dealers (ARDs) to provide to consumers, create an independent panel to review citation appeals, provide for remedial training (e.g., “traffic school”) for ARDs that receive citation and combines the current brake and lamp program and renames it the Vehicle Safety Inspection Program; A.B. 220, smog check exemptions.

Towing & Storage

A.B. 294 – Oppose, unless amended. The bill treats ARDs as towing and storage yards and moves them under a new regulatory Towing and Storage Board. The bill also prohibits ARDs from charging fair and reasonable rates for any storage.

Employment Bills

Concerns: several bills, including A.B. 95, employment bereavement (10 days without pay); A.B. 572, minimum wage violations; A.B. 995, extending paid sick leave days (three days to 10 days); A.B. 1003, making it a crime for failure to pay wages.