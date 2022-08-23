California Autobody Association to Hold Meeting on Labor Rates

The California Autobody Association (CAA) announced it will be holding a meeting on labor rates and what you can do about them on Sept. 20, 2022 at Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach, Calif.

At the meeting, which will be presented by Tim Ronak of AkzoNobel, the CAA will discuss:

How are labor rate surveys conducted?

What is the difference between a standardized and non-standardized survey?

What is a prevailing rate?

How does inflation affect labor rates?

What can my shop do?

The meeting will only be available to CAA members and will cost $60. To RSVP, contact Cindy Shillito at [email protected] or (714) 944-4028. For more information, visit calautobody.com.