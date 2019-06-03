Canadian Collision Industry Advocate John Norris Passes Away

John Norris, executive director of Collision Industry Information Assistance (CIIA) and longtime advocate for the Canadian collision repair industry, passed away on May 28, 2019 at the age of 66.

CIIA released a statement saying John will be missed by many friends and colleagues. He was an active board member for several national industry groups and executive director of non-profit organizations in the automotive sector. An active environmentalist and organizer, he was awarded as the Hamilton Environmentalist of the Year in 1988.

Norris leaves behind his wife, Annette, children Teresa (Patrick) Welch, Richard and Jeffrey, and grandchildren Quinn and Owen. He is survived by his brother, Robert (Wendy) Norris.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Avenue East, Hamilton, Ontario from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. A private family funeral and cremation will follow. Memorial contributions to Diabetes Canada and Hamilton Conservation Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences to the Norris family may be made here.