Cancer Survivor Receives Christmas in July Gift from CARSTAR Sheer Metal

CARSTAR’s “Christmas in July” gift aimed to bring some holiday cheer to the Dallas–Fort Worth area by giving away a $1,000 Visa gift card to a deserving individual within the community.

The winner of “CARSTAR Christmas in July” is Julie Mora. Mora was nominated by her friend, Connie Adamson.

Mora spent eight years battling breast cancer, among other medical conditions. After coming out of this journey as a survivor, she was committed to still becoming a mother however she could. Although signing up to become a foster parent was not the initial plan, Mora and her husband did just that and quickly built a connection with their then three-day-old foster child. Now, she and her husband have made their adopted daughter an official part of their family as they gear up to celebrate her first birthday.

Mora was presented her prize, along with a gift basket of toddler supplies, at CARSTAR Sheer Metal on July 25 – also known as July’s Christmas.

“We are happy to give back to our Dallas–Fort Worth community and hope this small gesture brings some cheer to this incredibly strong family,” said Pat Allen, manager of CARSTAR Sheer Metal. “Coming together to give back to the community we serve is incredibly important to us, especially during these challenging times we are all facing. We were grateful to have the support of our industry partners as well to make this possible.”

Hosted by CARSTAR, this program included the support of BASF, along with All-Star Auto Lights, FindPigtails and Team Safety.

CARSTAR is actively seeking new franchise partners. Interested parties should call (844) 906-9764 or visit CARSTARfranchise.com.

