CAPA Approves Magneti Marelli for Tier 1 Replacement Parts Program - BodyShop Business

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) announced that Magneti Marelli Parts & Services has received CAPA approval to participate in its Tier 1 Replacement Parts Verification Program. The program is available for any Tier 1 supplier that also produces an in-house, alternately branded version of car company original (CCO) or car company service (CCS) parts used for automotive repair.

For 35 years, CAPA has delivered a comprehensive certification program to identify high-quality,

alternative replacement parts. Drawing on the strength of its certification program and its third-party

testing partner’s expertise in testing and certification, CAPA developed this verification program to

expand our offering and brand to Tier 1 replacement parts and their suppliers. “CAPA is thrilled to welcome Magneti Marelli Parts & Services as an approved supplier in its Tier 1

Verification Program,” said Clark Plucinski, chairman of the CAPA Board of Directors. “With the addition of each and every participating supplier to the program, CAPA is able to further its mission of ensuring

consumers have access to high quality automotive replacement parts that will fit, perform, last and be

every bit as safe as the originals.”

CAPA Tier 1 Verified parts must also demonstrate compliance to all applicable federal regulations. These

efforts help to ensure there are no differences when a supplier changes production from manufacturing

the car company parts to the Tier 1 branded version of the part. “Magneti Marelli Parts & Services is very proud of this major achievement as it underscores our

commitment to our customers and our total dedication to quality and innovation,” said Graham Donald, head of export, EMEA Markets and Business Development. “We are extremely pleased to bring Tier 1 verified parts to the market. Tier 1 verification is not only a great accomplishment for us, but for the entire aftermarket,”

