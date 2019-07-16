CAPA Debuts Mobile App for Faster Quality Complaint Reporting

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) has announced a new free mobile app for the CAPA Quality Complaint Program. The CAPA Certified Parts app, available for both Apple and Android platforms, allows users to quickly and easily file quality complaints with more accuracy.

Industry demand for an efficient, expedited method of filing complaints related to CAPA certified parts led the association to develop an app to submit complaint reports for review. Users can scan CAPA seal barcodes, upload photos from their phones and save their information into a profile in order to reduce time for filing reports and providing feedback. When CAPA receives a complaint, its team will investigate the issue and report any findings to the part manufacturer.

“At CAPA, our goal has always been to ensure access to high-quality, fairly priced alternative parts that provide the same functionality as an OEM part,” said Clark Plucinski, CAPA board chair. “By developing an app that allows the public to report concerns and provide feedback, we are helping to ensure the quality of CAPA-certified parts in a manner that is fast, easy and accessible.”

Users can download the app at the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store at no cost.