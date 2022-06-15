CAPA’s Stacy Bartnik to Serve Again as Judge at SkillsUSA Championships

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) announced that Stacy Bartnik, industry relations manager – CAPA Certification Program, Intertek, will again serve as a judge for the SkillsUSA Championships Collision Repair Technology skills competition.

Stacy Bartnik, industry relations manager – CAPA Certification Program, Intertek Bartnik previously served as a judge at the 2019 SkillsUSA Championships, the last in-person national championship prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. She has more than three decades of experience in the collision repair industry, including expertise on fit and finish, to evaluate contestants’ performance. The SkillsUSA Championships will be held June 20-24, 2022 in Atlanta, Ga., as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC), a showcase of career and technical education students. During the week, more than 6,500 career and technical education students — all state contest winners — will compete hands-on in 108 different trade, technical and leadership fields. Contests are run with the help of industry, trade associations and labor organizations. Test competencies are set by the industry.

During the Collision Repair Technology competition, contestants will showcase their expertise by completing three different repairs on a bumper fascia, tab repair, and two tears using flexible filler and plastic welding. They will then be evaluated based on prep of repair area, products used, quality of sanding and featheredge, weld quality and finished repair quality. “Stacy has dedicated over a decade to this competition — a testament of her exceptional level of experience within and commitment to the industry,” said Clark Plucinski, executive director and board chair of CAPA. “One of CAPA’s priorities has always been to work with the industry to ensure high-quality repairs are done using the right part for the job and to work with the industry to see that all needs are being met.”

