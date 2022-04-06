Capital Paint and Refinish Joins Wesco Group

Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced that Capital Paint & Refinish and Capital Equipment has joined the Wesco Team.

Capital was founded in May 2015 by Todd Kinsel and his two brothers, Craig and Scott. Since its inception Todd and the team has continued to grow aggressively and has expanded to eleven locations in Texas, Louisiana and Colorado.

“Capital Paint joined Wesco because of the nationwide footprint, great products, service and support,” said Todd Kinsel, who has joined the Wesco Group as a principal partner. “Service and support will remain the focus to give our customers the best chance for success in the collision industry.”

Added Wesco Group CEO Lloyd White, “We are excited to welcome Capital’s customers and great team to the Wesco organization. We regard their philosophy of being an organization that is driven to provide value to customers they serve. This connects our footprint to become the premier distributor coast to coast.”