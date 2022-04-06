 Capital Paint and Refinish Joins Wesco Group
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Capital Paint and Refinish Joins Wesco Group

on

Crash Champions Continues West Coast Expansion

on

Classic Collision Grows in Texas

on

Crash Champions Enters Oregon Market
Advertisement
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

Trending Now

Consolidators: Crash Champions Continues West Coast Expansion

News: PPG Renews Tasca Racing Sponsorship for 2022 Season

Consolidators: Classic Collision Grows in Texas

News: CCC Releases Latest Trends Report

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Capital Paint and Refinish Joins Wesco Group

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Wesco Group, a leading paint, body and equipment distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced that Capital Paint & Refinish and Capital Equipment has joined the Wesco Team.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Capital was founded in May 2015 by Todd Kinsel and his two brothers, Craig and Scott. Since its inception Todd and the team has continued to grow aggressively and has expanded to eleven locations in Texas, Louisiana and Colorado.

“Capital Paint joined Wesco because of the nationwide footprint, great products, service and support,” said Todd Kinsel, who has joined the Wesco Group as a principal partner. “Service and support will remain the focus to give our customers the best chance for success in the collision industry.”

Added Wesco Group CEO Lloyd White, “We are excited to welcome Capital’s customers and great team to the Wesco organization. We regard their philosophy of being an organization that is driven to provide value to customers they serve. This connects our footprint to become the premier distributor coast to coast.”

Advertisement

The combined Wesco Group, which includes Wesco, Color Compass, Kemperle and now Capital, makes it one of the largest privately-held PBE distributors in North America servicing customers from more than 130 stores, 13 distribution centers, 12 equipment divisions and 11 training centers. For more information, visit wescopbe.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: A Family Affair: Maaco Indianapolis

Consolidators: 1Collision Partners with Auto Techcelerators for ADAS Solutions

Consolidators: CARSTAR Camarillo Auto Body Opens in Southern California

Consolidators: Ladies of CARSTAR Torcam Group Lead with Hard Work

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business