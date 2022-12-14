Car ADAS Announces New Licensee in Ohio - BodyShop Business

Click Here to Read More

Added Boswell, “We wanted to be in the calibration business and CAR ADAS offered us the solution to getting started.”



Over eight weeks, Car ADAS helped with all facets of setting up Calibration Connection, which included everything from market evaluation to finding the proper equipment and training.



“I’ve listened to a lot of panel discussions on calibrations, and you can under-equip and over-equip,” said Giarrizzo. “What they do is get you properly equipped.”



Giarrizzo said if he were leading the project himself, he would be leading and learning at the same time, which can take two to three times as long.



The former classroom at DCR Systems’ Mentor location was converted to a calibration center with the assistance of Car ADAS. This included raising the ceiling, adding dimmable lights and leveling the floor. The classroom will eventually be relocated to the upper level of a new addition to the business.



Two existing employees were trained at the Car ADAS facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, to run the day-to-day operations at DCR Systems’ calibration facility.



“They came back with rave reviews about the training,” said Boswell. “They are young in their careers and don’t want to make mistakes and realize the importance of the calibration work they are doing and putting a safe vehicle back on the road.”



A Car ADAS trainer also visited DCR Systems for an additional week of on-site training.



Giarrizzo and Boswell are encouraging their technicians to get comfortable and confident in doing calibrations. “Speed will come down the road, and it’s starting to happen now,” said Boswell.



The DCR Systems team is impressed with the assistance provided by Car ADAS. Boswell said the team touched base regularly during the setup process with updates and weekly calls.



“This allowed us to flush out any concerns or challenges that technicians were having and help them identify what calibrations are necessary based on the work done to the vehicle,” she said.



One of the biggest concerns and opportunities the industry faces right now, according to Giarrizzo, is calibrations.



“It’s almost frightening the number of calibrations that are being missed in our industry right now with very few people doing them correctly,” he said. “If you have the space and the desire to get into the calibration business, Car ADAS provides an easy entry point.”