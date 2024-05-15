Car ADAS Announces Opening of New Calibration Center 

Car ADAS Solutions has announced the opening of a new calibration center named ADAS Solutions in Lansing, Mich.

The facility is operated by Gail DeYoung and Heather Friedriechsen. Following the success of their first center in Grand Rapids, DeYoung and Friedriechsen decided to expand their venture. The Lansing center marks their second entry into the ADAS calibration space.

“Lansing seemed like a logical place to go,” said DeYoung. “There are some great body shops, but they don’t have any support for ADAS; they are just doing what they can.”

The new Lansing center includes state-of-the-art technology and skilled technicians ready to service various vehicles. Specializing in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), the facility aims to provide comprehensive calibration services that meet manufacturers’ standards. With an emphasis on quality and safety, DeYoung said that ADAS Solutions is poised to become a critical resource for local auto body shops and car owners, filling a gap in the Lansing automotive service market.

“Gail and Heather have been in the ADAS space for many years with a shared vision of ‘Making the world a safer place to drive,’ and we are excited that ADAS Solutions will be extending their outreach with this second location,” said Kevin Caruso, chief operating officer of Car ADAS Solutions.

