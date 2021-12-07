 Car ADAS Joins CIECA as Corporate Member
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Car ADAS Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

on

First Episode of ASA Podcast Released

on

ASA Announces Technology and Telematics Podcast Series

on

ASA Announces New Regional Executive Director for Southeast
Advertisement
U-POL System 20 Primers and Clearcoats, Part 2 (VIDEO)

PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management Course (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl interviews Mike Gunnells on the PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management course.

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Byrne's Garage (VIDEO)

The Auto Pros talk with Dawn Byrne, owner of Byrne's Garage, which has been serving Southern Indiana since 1973. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

MORE POST

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

  • Jun 03, 2021

Survival Strategies for the Independent

  • Apr 29, 2021

Divide and Conquer: The Insurer’s

  • Apr 13, 2021

Does Your Collision Repair Business

Trending Now

Diagnostics: Scanning & Calibration: What’s the Confusion?

Products: Beta Tools Introduces New Three-Drawer Tool Cart

News: Axalta Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies

Associations: Car ADAS Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

Current Issues

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

Car ADAS Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Car ADAS Solutions has joined the association as a corporate member.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Founded in 2020, Car ADAS Solutions is a new technology and services business. The company’s mission is to make the world a safer place to drive by certifying that vehicle safety systems operate as engineered.

“We do this through partnering with other businesses to build and manage their own ADAS calibration centers,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of CAR ADAS Solutions. “We provide a turnkey calibration solution, including a site certification process, training, proprietary management software, equipment, quality control and ongoing technical support.”

With over a century of automotive leadership experience, the Car ADAS Solutions executive team has had close affiliations with CIECA.

“One of the ingredients for our success is integrating our calibration process management data with other partners,” said Peeters. “Following CIECA standards simply makes sense.”

Advertisement

Peeters said that having standards in the collision industry saves resources and creates efficiency.

“We are thankful for CIECA and happy to be part of this great organization,” he said.

For more information about Car ADAS Solutions, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: AASP/NJ Announces Russ Robson Scholarship Winner

Associations: ASA: New Regional Executive Director for Great Lakes Region

Associations: Southeast Collision Conference Set for Feb. 3-5, 2022

Associations: New Legislation Includes Vehicle Safety Provisions

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business