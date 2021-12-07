Car ADAS Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Car ADAS Solutions has joined the association as a corporate member.

Founded in 2020, Car ADAS Solutions is a new technology and services business. The company’s mission is to make the world a safer place to drive by certifying that vehicle safety systems operate as engineered.

“We do this through partnering with other businesses to build and manage their own ADAS calibration centers,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of CAR ADAS Solutions. “We provide a turnkey calibration solution, including a site certification process, training, proprietary management software, equipment, quality control and ongoing technical support.”

With over a century of automotive leadership experience, the Car ADAS Solutions executive team has had close affiliations with CIECA.

“One of the ingredients for our success is integrating our calibration process management data with other partners,” said Peeters. “Following CIECA standards simply makes sense.”