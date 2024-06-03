 Car ADAS Solutions Announces New Calibration Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Car ADAS Solutions Announces New Calibration Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Car ADAS Solutions has announced the opening of ProMax ADAS Solutions, a new licensee location in Anaheim, Calif.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Car ADAS Solutions has announced the opening of ProMax ADAS Solutions, a new licensee location in Anaheim, Calif.

Owner Art Cadena said that he is proud to debut the 3,400-square-foot facility dedicated to calibrations. Ten months into becoming an auto technician, Cadena realized how important ADAS calibration is and will continue to be. After doing some research and contacting the Car ADAS team, he decided to open a calibration facility to help ensure the safety of drivers.

“My thought is that anyone, including customers, pedestrians and drivers, can be in danger of an accident if their ADAS is not properly calibrated,” said Cadena. “I want to provide safety for automobile drivers before any accidents occur.”

Added Car ADAS Solutions COO Kevin Caruso, “We are confident that Cadena’s knowledge and expertise will make him an invaluable asset to the Anaheim area. He prides himself on providing quality repairs and shares our vision of ‘Making the world a safer place to drive.’”

For more information on Car ADAS, visit caradas.com.

