 Car ADAS Solutions Announces New Licensee in Michigan

Car ADAS Solutions has welcomed Lakestate Calibrations as a new licensee in Gaylord, Mich.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

Car ADAS Solutions has welcomed Lakestate Calibrations as a new licensee. Owned by Joel Butler, the 3,000-square-foot calibration facility is in Gaylord, Mich.

“We are proud to offer our customers the best calibrations in our new state-of-the-art facility designed specifically for ADAS calibrations requirements,” said Butler, who has more than 30 years of experience in the collision industry and is a partner in a nearby body shop. “Our team is comprised of knowledgeable industry professionals and works with America’s top insurance companies.”

Added Car ADAS Solutions COO Kevin Caruso, “Joel has been in the collision space for many years and is a pillar in his community. He prides himself on providing quality repairs and is excited to extend their outreach in the calibration space and ‘Making the world a safer place to drive.'”

Butler learned about Car ADAS Solutions by reading industry articles and listening to CEO Greg Peeters speak about ADAS calibrations during a PPG event. After meeting with Peeters and learning about the company’s support, Butler decided to open a facility.

“Calibrations are an important part of the repair process to ensure vehicle safety,” Butler said.

Since working with the Car ADAS Solutions team, Butler said he has been very pleased with their process for setting up the facility and making it operational.

“It has been unbelievably streamlined and efficient,” he said. “I’m extremely impressed with the rollout.”

Butler said their location is in a unique geographic area and will likely face some logistical challenges. He anticipates they will be servicing shops that are about 40 to 60 miles away.

“It’s probably one of the most rural areas in the country calibrating vehicles,” he said.

However, Butler said they’re equipped with the latest tools and technology, and technicians are trained to deliver superior calibrations to ensure vehicles receive the highest level of experience and service.

The facility’s technicians are I-CAR-trained and have taken the Car ADAS Solutions ADAS Calibration Technician Certification Program, which was recently qualified by I-CAR as Industry Training Alliance Accredited. Future plans include opening an additional calibration facility.

“I can’t say enough about the level of support Car ADAS Solutions has provided and their partnership,” said Butler. “They’ve pretty much thought of literally almost every detail.”

For more information on Car ADAS, visit caradas.com.

