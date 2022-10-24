 Car ADAS Solutions to Exhibit at 2022 SEMA Show
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Car ADAS Solutions to Exhibit at 2022 SEMA Show

on

I-CAR Offers Free Live Stream on Ford Mach-E

on

I-CAR Announces Free Presentations at SEMA Show

on

SUN Collision to Exhibit at 2022 SEMA Show
Advertisement

Wheel Alignments and Vehicle Electronics

What does a wheel alignment have to do with ADAS?

Calibrating a Forward-Facing Camera

What do the automakers say about calibrating forward-facing cameras?

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

News: I-CAR Offers Free Live Stream on Ford Mach-E

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros Continue Visit to Quarter Mile Muscle

News: Car ADAS Solutions to Exhibit at 2022 SEMA Show

News: I-CAR Announces Free Presentations at SEMA Show

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Car ADAS Solutions to Exhibit at 2022 SEMA Show

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Car ADAS announced it will be showcasing its ADAS calibration business implementation process at the SEMA Show Nov. 1-4 in Las Vegas.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company will be exhibiting in two different areas at the Las Vegas Convention Center in South Upper Hall: booth no. 36286 and ADAS Showcase booth no. 36007.

“By 2023, all new vehicles will be equipped with ADAS features,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS. “As a result, the need to provide an OEM-centric calibration solution for repaired vehicles continues to growThe liability exposure from not calibrating a repaired vehicle, not calibrating correctly or not providing adequate calibration documentation is also growing at an alarming rate.”

Peeters said that many independent collision repair facilities and MSOs are missing pieces of the calibration puzzle. Car ADAS was established to supply everything required to open and run a successful ADAS calibration business.

Advertisement

“We do this through partnering with other businesses to build and manage their own ADAS calibration centers, whether it’s part of their existing business or a standalone facility,” said Peeters. “The company provides a turnkey calibration solution, including a site certification process, training, proprietary management software, equipment, quality control and ongoing technical support.” 

For more information on Car ADAS, visit caradas.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Dynabrade Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires Three Shops in Florida

News: BASF to Demonstrate Auto Refinish Solutions at SEMA 2022

Consolidators: Maaco to Celebrate 50th Anniversary at 2022 Convention

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business