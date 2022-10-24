News: I-CAR Offers Free Live Stream on Ford Mach-E
Car ADAS Solutions to Exhibit at 2022 SEMA Show
Car ADAS announced it will be showcasing its ADAS calibration business implementation process at the SEMA Show Nov. 1-4 in Las Vegas.
The company will be exhibiting in two different areas at the Las Vegas Convention Center in South Upper Hall: booth no. 36286 and ADAS Showcase booth no. 36007.
“By 2023, all new vehicles will be equipped with ADAS features,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS. “As a result, the need to provide an OEM-centric calibration solution for repaired vehicles continues to grow. The liability exposure from not calibrating a repaired vehicle, not calibrating correctly or not providing adequate calibration documentation is also growing at an alarming rate.”
Peeters said that many independent collision repair facilities and MSOs are missing pieces of the calibration puzzle. Car ADAS was established to supply everything required to open and run a successful ADAS calibration business.
“We do this through partnering with other businesses to build and manage their own ADAS calibration centers, whether it’s part of their existing business or a standalone facility,” said Peeters. “The company provides a turnkey calibration solution, including a site certification process, training, proprietary management software, equipment, quality control and ongoing technical support.”
For more information on Car ADAS, visit caradas.com.