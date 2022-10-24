Car ADAS Solutions to Exhibit at 2022 SEMA Show

Car ADAS announced it will be showcasing its ADAS calibration business implementation process at the SEMA Show Nov. 1-4 in Las Vegas.

Click Here to Read More

The company will be exhibiting in two different areas at the Las Vegas Convention Center in South Upper Hall: booth no. 36286 and ADAS Showcase booth no. 36007.

“By 2023, all new vehicles will be equipped with ADAS features,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS. “As a result, the need to provide an OEM-centric calibration solution for repaired vehicles continues to grow. The liability exposure from not calibrating a repaired vehicle, not calibrating correctly or not providing adequate calibration documentation is also growing at an alarming rate.”

Peeters said that many independent collision repair facilities and MSOs are missing pieces of the calibration puzzle. Car ADAS was established to supply everything required to open and run a successful ADAS calibration business.