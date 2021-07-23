Car ADAS Solutions Unveils ADAS Glossary

Car ADAS Solutions announced it has published an online glossary defining terms relevant to the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) industry on the Car ADAS website .

Click Here to Read More

This resource provides the most complete list of ADAS terminology available to the public online. Whether accessed by a shop owner, industry professional or other interested individuals, this index provides extensive information about ADAS technology that was not previously recorded online.

The glossary encapsulates all aspects of ADAS today, with over 50 clearly defined terms. As a result, readers will be able to access information about anything ADAS: from discovering the different types of systems to learning about the sensors that provide their functionality.

The ADAS glossary was compiled by a research team over the course of months in effort to provide current terminology regarding driver safety features and their calibration.