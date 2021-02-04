Connect with us

Bid on Daytona 500 Tickets to Support Collision Education

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Have you put your bid in yet for the four Daytona 500 grandstand tickets being auctioned off by BodyShop Business and the Collision Repair Education Foundation?

Donnie Smith of Car Addict Garage, a popular YouTube channel that offers step-by-step car and truck repair training videos for car enthusiasts, DIYers, students and professional technicians, is certainly hyped up about the auction. Watch his video below to learn how you can bid on these tickets and support high school and college collision programs, students and instructors across the country.

To make your bid today, follow both BodyShop Business and CREF on Instagram and then leave a comment on the BodyShop Business Instagram post with the dollar amount they would like to bid for the tickets!

