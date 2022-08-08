Car Center’s Four Locations in Michigan Join 1Collision

1Collision has announced the addition of Car Center’s four locations in Michigan.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Established 30 years ago, Car Center operates collision repair facilities in Big Rapids, Burton Heights, Cedar Springs and Greenville. The company prides itself on offering quality auto body repair and exceptional customer service. “We are delighted to be bringing on a quality MSO like Car Center,” said John Hollingsworth, director of new location development for 1Collision. “Their owner, Nick, strives to always better their operation while taking care of their number-one priority, the customer. We look forward to providing them value and helping them reach their goals.”



Nick Edwards, second-generation owner of Car Center, said his organization joined 1Collision for the support and rebates offered.

Advertisement

“The support 1Collision offers was very attractive to us,” said Edwards. “The deal closer was probably the rebates that 1Collision was able to negotiate and knowing we could get those resources at a pretty affordable price.” Bill Edwards, Nick’s father, opened Greenville Car Center in 1997. Four years later, he changed the business’s name to Car Center and added a full-service mechanical shop. Over the years, Car Center expanded to include four locations. Edwards grew up working in the shop, washing cars and sweeping floors. After graduating with a business degree from Ferris State University in Michigan, he became involved in the company and eventually purchased all four locations.

Advertisement

“What sets us apart is our intense passion for our core values,” Edwards said. “That’s what sets our culture internally. We’re not perfect, but I think we’re a leg up when it comes to customer service and giving people a different experience.” As an I-CAR-trained facility and ASE Blue Seal of Excellence-recognized business, Edwards said they take pride in making sure all repairs are done correctly the first time. Recently, the Greenville team moved into a new 20,000-square foot facility across the street from the previous location which has been set up as the Car Center headquarters.

Advertisement