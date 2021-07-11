CAR Coalition Applauds Presidential Executive Order on Right to Repair

The CAR Coalitio n, a growing group of independent automotive parts, management and repair companies, associations and insurers committed to preserving consumer choice and affordable vehicle repair, has applauded President Biden’s announcement of an executive order (EO) that the CAR Coalition believes will enhance competitiveness in the U.S. economy and enhance consumers’ ability to choose where and how they repair their vehicles. Specifically, the CAR Coalition applauded the EO’s recommendation that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) initiate a rulemaking on repair and maintenance of several industries including the auto industry. Earlier this year, the FTC noted restrictions on consumer options in vehicle repair.

“The CAR Coalition applauds the Biden administration for putting consumers first in the vehicle repair process,” said Justin Rzepka, executive director of the CAR Coalition. “This executive order will help expand choices for consumers and establish a more level playing field in the post-collision vehicle repair market. Competition breeds better service and more options. We look forward to working with the Biden administration on the implementation of this order. We also continue to urge Congress to address this important issue through legislation.”

Specifically, the EO includes 72 specific initiatives aimed at enhancing competition and choices for consumers when it comes to repair, including vehicle manufacturing. A White House fact sheet on the EO can be read here.