Connect with us

News

CAR Coalition Launches National Right to Repair Campaign

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The CAR Coalition, a growing group of independent automotive parts and repair companies, associations and insurers committed to preserving consumer choice and affordable vehicle repair, has launched a multi-million dollar campaign in support of the right to repair movement and key legislative measures, including the Save Money on Auto Repair Transportation (SMART) Act and other bills to come.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

At a time when Americans are getting squeezed by rising prices, the CAR Coalition believes the SMART Act will empower consumers to choose quality, safe and affordable aftermarket parts, while still respecting the intellectual property rights of automakers. The national education and mobilization effort will feature a microsite, display and video paid advertising, a “write your member of Congress” feature and an integrated government relations push.

“We’re excited to kickstart this national campaign in the fight to restore consumer choice, lower auto repair costs and ensure greater competition in the alternative parts industry,” said Justin Rzepka, executive director of the CAR Coalition. “Consumers and small businesses lose when 15-year design patents keep independent manufacturers from offering safe, quality and affordable aftermarket repair parts. The SMART Act would combat design patent abuse that restricts choice and drives up prices by reducing the time that car manufacturers can enforce design patents on common aftermarket parts, like side mirrors and bumpers.

Advertisement

“The right to repair movement is about making sure that Americans have control over their data and how and where they fix their products, especially cars. Following President Biden’s executive order on competition and the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) ‘Nixing the Fix’ report, we’re excited to help Americans get informed and engaged.”

In addition to the CAR Coalition, which includes the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA), Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA), AutoZone and LKQ Corporation, the SMART Act is supported by the Consumers for Auto Reliability and Safety Coalition, National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC), Auto Care Association, RetireSafe and AARP.

Advertisement

For more information, visit carrepairchoice.org.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Associations: SCRS Announces Panelists for EV Presentation at SEMA

Associations: ASA Announces New Membership Model

News: NABC F.R.E.E. Event Educates First Responders in Virginia

News: Hunter Engineering YouTube Channels Top 20K Subscribers

Advertisement

on

CAR Coalition Launches National Right to Repair Campaign

on

Team PRP Appoints New Executive Director

on

ASE Education Foundation Releases 2021 Student Career Survey Results

on

GFS Partners with CREF, Ringbrothers for Collision Education Fundraiser
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: CAR Coalition Launches National Right to Repair Campaign

News: Team PRP Appoints New Executive Director

News: ASE Education Foundation Releases 2021 Student Career Survey Results

News: GFS Partners with CREF, Ringbrothers for Collision Education Fundraiser

Consolidators: CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Raises Money for Cystic Fibrosis
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Tint Tech LTD

Tint Tech LTD
Contact: Tint TechPhone: 403-968-8468
1303 44 Ave NE #1, Calgary AB T2E 6L5
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Preaching to the Non-Converted: Shops Speak Out on Proper Scanning, Diagnostics and Calibrations

Sponsored Content

Pro Spot International Launches New PR-5 Mobile Riveting and Bonding Station

Sponsored Content

Booth Talk’s Jeremy Winters: Optex Premium Body Filler is “Absolutely Amazing”!

Sponsored Content

PRIMED FOR PRODUCTIVITY
Connect
BodyShop Business