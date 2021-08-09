Connect with us

News

CAR Coalition Welcomes CarParts.com as Newest Member

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The CAR Coalition, a growing group of independent automotive parts, management and repair companies, associations and insurers committed to preserving consumer choice and affordable vehicle repair, is welcoming CarParts.com to the coalition.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“CarParts.com is an excellent addition to our growing coalition,” said Justin Rzepka, executive director of the CAR Coalition. “Our coalition has already had a big impact on the debate over consumer rights in the post-collision repair process. Policymakers are listening and taking steps to put consumers first. We are thrilled to have CarParts.com add its voice on behalf of consumers across the U.S.”

Added CarParts.com CEO Lev Peker, “Our mission at CarParts.com is to empower the everyday driver to get back on the road as quickly and cost-efficiently as possible, and the CAR Coalition is a natural partner in that mission because we both believe in fighting to give the customer the power to choose how and where they fix their vehicles.”

Advertisement

The CAR Coalition has been actively advocating for federal action to protect consumer rights and choices in the post-collision auto repair market. The coalition strongly supports the bipartisan SMART Act, which was introduced by Congressman Darrell Issa earlier this year. The legislation restores balance to the patent process to ensure consumers have access to more parts, not fewer. Additionally, the coalition has lauded steps taken by the Federal Trade Commission to increase enforcement against restrictions that limit consumers’ right to repair, including the auto industry.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: AASP/NJ, WMABA Announce NORTHEAST Collision P.R.E.P. Schedule

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Association News

News: People on the Move

Advertisement

on

CAR Coalition Welcomes CarParts.com as Newest Member

on

Classic Collision Acquires Prestigious Auto Body & Paint

on

SUN Collision Updates Repair Information with 2021 Data

on

ASE Presents Chairman’s Scholarship for 2021-22
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: CAR Coalition Welcomes CarParts.com as Newest Member

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires Prestigious Auto Body & Paint

News: SUN Collision Updates Repair Information with 2021 Data

News: ASE Presents Chairman’s Scholarship for 2021-22

News: NABC Donates Refurbished Vehicles to Two Deserving Dallas Recipients
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Aircat Pneumatic Tools

Aircat Pneumatic Tools
Phone: 561-744-9500Phone: 888-424-7228
851 Jupiter Park Lane – Unit A, Jupiter FL 33458
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

More Toyota EV, Hybrid and Hydrogen Vehicles
Connect
BodyShop Business