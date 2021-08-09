CAR Coalition Welcomes CarParts.com as Newest Member

The CAR Coalition , a growing group of independent automotive parts, management and repair companies, associations and insurers committed to preserving consumer choice and affordable vehicle repair, is welcoming CarParts.com to the coalition.

“CarParts.com is an excellent addition to our growing coalition,” said Justin Rzepka, executive director of the CAR Coalition. “Our coalition has already had a big impact on the debate over consumer rights in the post-collision repair process. Policymakers are listening and taking steps to put consumers first. We are thrilled to have CarParts.com add its voice on behalf of consumers across the U.S.”

Added CarParts.com CEO Lev Peker, “Our mission at CarParts.com is to empower the everyday driver to get back on the road as quickly and cost-efficiently as possible, and the CAR Coalition is a natural partner in that mission because we both believe in fighting to give the customer the power to choose how and where they fix their vehicles.”