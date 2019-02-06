Body Shop Business
News/dealership
ago

Car Dealers Packed with Unsold Cars, Sales Expected to Drop

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Want More Telematics News?

Win $75 by Entering BodyShop Business' Reader's Choice Contest

Accountable Estimating Joins CIECA

Elite Body Shop Solutions to Host Free Webinar

CARSTAR to Participate in Inaugural IBIS USA 2019

Nissan Releases Eight New Position Statements

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Announces Celebrity Appearances at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction

Self-Driving Cars Experience Attacks in Arizona

Dealership Displays Totaled Camry to Demonstrate Safety Performance

‘Fake Auto News’ Study: 35 Percent of Americans Falsely Assume Texting and Driving Is Legal in Most States

With U.S. auto sales expected to weaken in 2019, analysts are warning that car manufacturers might have to curb their production, according to an article by WSJ.

Many car dealers are beginning 2019 with a heavier inventory of unsold vehicles on their lots, with approximately 3.95 million vehicles on dealership lots at the end of January.

U.S. auto sales peaked at 17.55 million three years ago, and industry forecasters and some auto executives predict sales this year will fall well below that figure, dropping to under 17 million vehicles for the first time since 2014, according to WSJ.

Automakers sold 17.3 million vehicles last year in the U.S., a surprisingly strong performance that defied many industry forecasts, but this is something that economists associate with the tax-reform package that encouraged companies to buy more company vehicles all at once because they could be written off all at once, according to WSJ.

To read the full article, click here.

Show Full Article