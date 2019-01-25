Car-O-Liner Announces Spot Welder Promotion

Car-O-Liner has announced it is offering a promotion on the CTR12000 208-volt spot welder. While quantities last, you can save $7,238 on this fully automatic spot resistant welder.

Designed to simplify vehicle collision repair, the high-power, medium-frequency inverter operation of the CTR12000 is ideal for today’s newer materials, including advanced high- and ultra-high-strength steels. The process-regulated system provides true quality assurance, according to the company.

The Car-O-Liner brand is OEM-approved by most carmakers including Acura, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Nissan, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

To learn more about the CTR12000, visit www.car-o-liner-us.com or call (800) 521-9696.