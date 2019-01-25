Body Shop Business
News/Car-O-Liner
ago

Car-O-Liner Announces Spot Welder Promotion

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Volvo Issues Position Statement on Pre- and Post-Repair Scanning

Airbag Thefts in Hondas Are Up in South Florida

New IIHS Research Indicates Driver Cellphone Interactions Up 57 Percent

AAA Recommends Common Naming for ADAS Technology

Car-O-Liner Announces Spot Welder Promotion

Nissan Releases Eight New Position Statements

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Announces Celebrity Appearances at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction

New 'Who Pays for What?' Survey Finds More Shops Billing and Being Paid for Total Loss Processing

SCRS Encourages Attendance at Jan. 16 Open Board Meeting

Axalta's 2018 Automotive Color Popularity Report Indicates White as Most Popular Color

Car-O-Liner has announced it is offering a promotion on the CTR12000 208-volt spot welder. While quantities last, you can save $7,238 on this fully automatic spot resistant welder.

Designed to simplify vehicle collision repair, the high-power, medium-frequency inverter operation of the CTR12000 is ideal for today’s newer materials, including advanced high- and ultra-high-strength steels. The process-regulated system provides true quality assurance, according to the company.

The Car-O-Liner brand is OEM-approved by most carmakers including Acura, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Nissan, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

To learn more about the CTR12000, visit www.car-o-liner-us.com or call (800) 521-9696.

Show Full Article