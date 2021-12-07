Car-O-Liner Introduces New CDR1 Workstation

Car-O-Liner announced the launch of the CDR1 workstation, which contains all the equipment and materials needed to perform light-to-medium collision damage repair quickly and efficiently.

“The new CDR1 repair system was very well-received when we introduced it at SEMA this year,” said Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner. “Shop owners have been asking us for an efficient way to boost high-margin, light-to-medium collision repairs without sacrificing quality. Based on the initial response, we believe the CDR1 workstation is that solution.”

The value-packed, all-in-one Car-O-Liner CDR1 workstation allows shops to quickly and efficiently perform professional light-to-medium auto body repair services. It is mobile and has a small footprint, making it a highly accessible and profitable addition to any workshop.

A focal point of the Car-O-Liner CDR1 workstation is the CR235 Combi Spotter. The CR235 features two separate guns for easy switching between steel and aluminum welding operations. The unique spotter saves up to 40% repair time while decreasing chances of heat or burn-through and eliminating the risk for compromised corrosion protection.