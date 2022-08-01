Car-O-Liner Introduces PointX II Measuring Tool 

Car-O-Liner has introduced the PointX II measuring tool that provides shops with fast and accurate diagnostic measuring so they can start, and complete, repairs faster than ever before.

“The PointX II derives its strength from new generation technologies, both in the handheld measuring arm and the software,” said Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner. “This lightweight, efficient and easy-to-use measuring arm, combined with the Car-O-Data database, gives shops an affordable measuring system that lets them accurately and quickly target measuring points. PointX II is a must-have for shops that want to improve efficiency and performance.”

The Car-O-Liner PointX II is a photo-based system that helps users quickly and easily find correct measuring points. The PointX II interface comes loaded on a laptop, allowing full mobility, inside and outside the shop. The intuitive system documents unseen damage using the extensive Car-O-Data database and attaches an estimate.

New vehicles are added weekly to the comprehensive database, which covers nearly 20,000 models in total. Car-O-Data consistently provides access to current and reliable measurement data.

Shop efficiency can also be enhanced with the new Car-O-Liner PointX II storage cart. The mobile cart serves as a one-stop place to store the measuring arm, all accessories, a computer, tangent board and screen, as well as many other items. Ergonomic so there is no need to work from the floor or other inappropriate surfaces, the cart places the PointX II and attachments at a convenient height, ensuring that technicians can work faster with less physical stress.