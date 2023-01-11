 Car-O-Liner Releases New Hands-on Video Series

Car-O-Liner has released a new video series titled “Hands-on Car-O-Liner” that highlights the productivity and performance of Car-O-Liner collision repair equipment solutions.

Car-O-Liner announced it has released a new video series titled “Hands-on Car-O-Liner” that highlights the productivity and performance of Car-O-Liner collision repair equipment solutions.

“Our new video series shows repair facilities how Car-O-Liner products can increase efficiency in the shop and help grow their businesses,” said Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner. “The ‘Hands-on Car-O-Liner’ videos demonstrate how Car-O-Liner’s complete collision repair solutions can help shops correct unibody or full-frame vehicles efficiently and accurately.”

Available on the Car-O-Liner YouTube channel, the “Hands-on Car-O-Liner” video series covers topics such as:

  • The Best OEM Solutions
  • Damage Analysis with Structural Repair
  • Anchoring, Holding and Fixturing with EVO 1, 2 and 3

Additional videos will be added in the coming year.

“These videos provide an excellent overview of the ways Car-O-Liner equipment can give shops a competitive edge in the marketplace,” said Garner. “We encourage our customers to subscribe and stay tuned to the Car-O-Liner YouTube channel to see how Car-O-Liner makes structural repair and alignment safe, accurate and profitable.”

To learn more about the Car-O-Liner hands-on video series or to subscribe to receive the latest videos from Car-O-Liner, click here.

For more information about the full line of Car-O-Liner equipment, call (800) 521-9696 or visit Car-O-Liner.com.

