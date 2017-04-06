I-CAR Offers New Online Cycle Time Course for Collision Repair Appraisers

I-CAR has launched a new online course designed to help body shops reduce their cycle time.

The course, “Understanding Cycle Time as an Appraiser” (AP055E01), provides auto physical damage appraisers (ADPAs) with an understanding of cycle time as it relates to the collision damage repair process.

The development of the course is part of I-CAR’s new approach to place an even greater emphasis on the perspective of each course’s intended audiences. In this case, the course was created with an additional focus on the specific needs of APDAs.

Offered in a one-hour online format, the course will help the APDA identify how to measure cycle time, identify waste in the repair process and learn how standard operating procedures can be used to create a consistently high-quality repair process.

The course also presents APDAs with a basic understanding of repair blueprinting and 100 percent teardown – both of which can be beneficial for improving cycle time – as well as information on supplements and their impact on cycle time.

In today’s business environment, efficiency is essential to bottom-line performance, and reducing cycle time is one of the most powerful ways to increase efficiency in a collision repair facility.

For more information on “Understanding Cycle Time as an Appraiser” (AP055E01), visit I-CAR.com or call (800) ICAR-USA.