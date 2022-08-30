CARB Requires Manufacturers to Provide Service Information for EVs

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has approved the Advanced Clean Cars II regulations. The Advanced Clean Cars II regulations are in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order requiring that all new cars sold in California be zero-emission by 2035. CARB adopted the Advanced Clean Cars I regulations in 2012.

The Advanced Clean Cars II regulations include a variety of initiatives to set California on the path to zero-emissions by 2035. Most notably for independent repair shops, the Clean Car regulations require the same access and disclosure for zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) throughout the California Service Information Regulation. This means that independent repair shops in California will be required to have access to the same service information and repair procedures from OEMs as they have with current internal combustion engine vehicles. Additionally, the Advanced Clean Cars II regulations require standardized tooling to reprogram electronic control units (ECUs) and require standardization for some vehicle tool data. The regulations also require zero-emission vehicles to have a standardized data connecter (such as an OBD-II port) and use standardized communication protocols.

Under these regulations, OEMs will be required to make “powertrain” service and repair information for all zero-emission vehicles available to independent technicians. Powertrain includes all components and systems related to refueling and propulsion. This mimics what is already done for conventional vehicles for service and repair information under CCR 1969. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents automakers and automotive suppliers that produce over 95% of new vehicles sold in California, voiced their support for the Advanced Clean Cars II Regulations. “Independent repair shops conduct 70 percent of post warranty repairs,” said Steve Douglas, vice president for Energy and Environment at the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. “They are an essential partner for automakers. This does not change with the transition to an EV future. We have long supported and continue to support inclusion of EVs in the service information requirements in California and would support their inclusion in EPA’s Service Information regulations, so they apply nationwide.”

