CarCapsule Launches ProStation with Clear Roof

In today’s environment, more people are opting to stay home whenever possible. Service providers are challenged to modify their business model and processes to provide mobile on-site services. To support these businesses, CarCapsule has recently added the ProStation with Clear Roof to their product lineup.

This inflatable and portable work structure can be used as a mobile work bay, clean room, show display, event tent, temporary shelter and more. Using the design and technology of CarCapsule’s ShowCase model, the ProStation provides a dust-free, debris-free, dry, sterile, multipurpose workspace. Many jobs can be performed in the comfort, cleanliness and convenience of the ProStation, such as window tinting, mobile electronics, mobile detailing, vinyl lettering and light vehicle repair. The clear roof of this model allows in overhead light for visibility.

The ProStation with Clear Roof measures 25′ x 14′ x 8’ (11′ max at peak) and consists of clear, durable 35mm clear PVC side panels, six of which zip open and away for easy access. The ProStation is supported by 12” 60mm HD inflatable PVC frame tubes and feature Velcro attachment points on the inside tubing to facilitate the addition of accessories and lighting. The 45mm, reinforced, PVC basemat is mildew, abrasion and flame resistant and is impervious to oil and gas.

No tools are needed for this easy three-step setup; simply attach the included air pump and the ProStation inflates in under 10 minutes. It features a front panel and side panels that zip open and away, allowing for simple entry and exit. Utilizing CarCapsule’s evaporative storage technology (EST), air inside the ProStation is exchanged with filtered outside air by two high CFM fans, keeping the temperature inside consistent with the temperature outside to eliminate moisture that could condense on objects within the ProStation, as well as removing dust, dirt, and debris from outside air.