Carlisle Fluid Technologies Announces Promotion

Carlisle Fluid Technologies has announced the promotion of Caius McNaughton to customer service manager. In his new capacity, McNaughton will lead the customer service and technical services teams in the Americas.

Click Here to Read More

Caius McNaughton

McNaughton is not new to customer service, as he began his journey with Carlisle Fluid Technologies in 2016. Over the years, he has worked in various positions, such as senior national accounts representative, account specialist and customer service supervisor. His experience and knowledge have offered a wealth of information and allowed him to develop relationships and improve customer experiences.

“Caius will help develop strategies and improve processes that will enhance customer experience,” said Andres Lacassie, vice president of sales and marketing, Americas for Carlisle Fluid Technologies. “With Caius in his new position, we will elevate support to the next level.”