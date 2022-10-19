Carlisle Fluid Technologies Hires Kevin Creegan for DeVilbiss Division

Carlisle Fluid Technologies announced that Kevin Creegan has joined their DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing division as eastern regional sales manager. Creegan has over 27 years of experience in the automotive refinishing industry.

Click Here to Read More

Kevin Creegan is the new eastern regional sales manager for Carlisle Fluid Technologies’ DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing division.

Creegan is an active board member of the National Auto Body Council and the Collision Industry Conference. He has a proven record in the collision repair industry and will help drive new opportunities for DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing.

“Kevin will support and grow his eastern region, building relationships with his key accounts and independent rep agencies,” said Bill Drozd, national sales manager for DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing. “Kevin will elevate his region to the next level.”