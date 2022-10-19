Consolidators: Crash Champions Adds Third Location in Portland Metro Area
News
Carlisle Fluid Technologies Hires Kevin Creegan for DeVilbiss Division
Carlisle Fluid Technologies announced that Kevin Creegan has joined their DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing division as eastern regional sales manager. Creegan has over 27 years of experience in the automotive refinishing industry.
Creegan is an active board member of the National Auto Body Council and the Collision Industry Conference. He has a proven record in the collision repair industry and will help drive new opportunities for DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing.
“Kevin will support and grow his eastern region, building relationships with his key accounts and independent rep agencies,” said Bill Drozd, national sales manager for DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing. “Kevin will elevate his region to the next level.”
For more information on Carlisle Fluid Technologies, visit carlisleft.com.