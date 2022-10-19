 Carlisle Fluid Technologies Hires Kevin Creegan for DeVilbiss Division
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Carlisle Fluid Technologies Hires Kevin Creegan for DeVilbiss Division

on

Crash Champions Adds Third Location in Portland Metro Area

on

Driven Brands Surpasses 1,000 Collision Repair Locations

on

SCRS to Present Blend Study Results at Upcoming CIC
Advertisement

Calibrating a Forward-Facing Camera

What do the automakers say about calibrating forward-facing cameras?

Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and Jamie McKinney

Micki Woods interviews motivational speaker and author Jamie McKinney on helping both women and men step up and feel empowered.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

Consolidators: Crash Champions Adds Third Location in Portland Metro Area

Consolidators: Driven Brands Surpasses 1,000 Collision Repair Locations

Associations: SCRS to Present Blend Study Results at Upcoming CIC

AirPro Diagnostics: Wheel Alignments and Vehicle Electronics

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Carlisle Fluid Technologies Hires Kevin Creegan for DeVilbiss Division

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Carlisle Fluid Technologies announced that Kevin Creegan has joined their DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing division as eastern regional sales manager. Creegan has over 27 years of experience in the automotive refinishing industry.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Kevin Creegan is the new eastern regional sales manager for Carlisle Fluid Technologies’ DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing division.

Creegan is an active board member of the National Auto Body Council and the Collision Industry Conference. He has a proven record in the collision repair industry and will help drive new opportunities for DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing.

“Kevin will support and grow his eastern region, building relationships with his key accounts and independent rep agencies,” said Bill Drozd, national sales manager for DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing. “Kevin will elevate his region to the next level.”

Advertisement

For more information on Carlisle Fluid Technologies, visit carlisleft.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: CCC Appoints New Chief Commercial and Customer Success Officer

News: SCRS, Spanesi Announce Booth Drawing at SEMA Show

News: AutoShop Solutions Supports TechForce Champion Campaign

News: RDA Fall IMPACT Performance Conference in Arizona a Success

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business