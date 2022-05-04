 Carlisle Fluid Technologies Hosts Auto Refinish Webinar Series
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Carlisle Fluid Technologies Hosts Auto Refinish Webinar Series

on

I-CAR Appoints Scott Kaboos to New OEM Technical Lead Role

on

GM Celebrates National Skilled Trades Day

on

CIF Announces BASF as Annual Donor
Advertisement
Scanning & Calibration Myths, Part 2

Scanning & Calibration Myths, Part 1

Five of the craziest myths on vehicle scanning and calibration floating around the collision repair industry.

The Liability of Paint

Is there liability associated with the refinish process today?

MORE POST

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

Trending Now

News: I-CAR Appoints Scott Kaboos to New OEM Technical Lead Role

OEMs: GM Celebrates National Skilled Trades Day

News: CIF Announces BASF as Annual Donor

News: Carlisle Fluid Technologies Hosts Auto Refinish Webinar Series

Current Issues

April 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Carlisle Fluid Technologies Hosts Auto Refinish Webinar Series

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Carlisle Fluid Technologies and DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing announced they will be offering a series of webinars aimed at helping customers work more profitably. Applying the knowledge shared through these webinars will immediately be helpful for production environments.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Application processes are constantly changing with new solutions, new tools and better ideas. Keeping up with the latest information helps to continuously improve your applications and processes as well as help reduce VOCs and save on material costs.

“The webinars are available to anyone who wants to learn more about improving productivity, reducing waste or saving money,” said John Owed, strategic business unit director for Liquid Finishing. “With over 300 years of combined finishing expertise amongst our many brands — BGK, Binks, DeVilbiss, DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing, Hosco, MS and Ransburg — we have many specialists willing to share their product knowledge and experience.”

Advertisement

To check out a list of remaining webinars in 2022 and register, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Dave Luehr to Offer Class on Attracting Top Talent

Consolidators: Crash Champions Grows Presence in West

Consolidators: Service King Seeks to Hire Hundreds of Teammates Systemwide

News: Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Frank Rinaudo

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business