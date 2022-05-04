Carlisle Fluid Technologies Hosts Auto Refinish Webinar Series

Carlisle Fluid Technologies and DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing announced they will be offering a series of webinars aimed at helping customers work more profitably. Applying the knowledge shared through these webinars will immediately be helpful for production environments.

Application processes are constantly changing with new solutions, new tools and better ideas. Keeping up with the latest information helps to continuously improve your applications and processes as well as help reduce VOCs and save on material costs.

“The webinars are available to anyone who wants to learn more about improving productivity, reducing waste or saving money,” said John Owed, strategic business unit director for Liquid Finishing. “With over 300 years of combined finishing expertise amongst our many brands — BGK, Binks, DeVilbiss, DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing, Hosco, MS and Ransburg — we have many specialists willing to share their product knowledge and experience.”