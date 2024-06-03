Carlisle to Hold Spray Finish Technology Workshops

Carlisle Fluid Technologies — Binks, DeVilbiss, Ransburg, MS, BGK — and Owens Community College have teamed up to present a Spray Finishing Technology Workshop.

The three-day intensive training program is scheduled for Nov. 6-8, 2024 in Toledo, Ohio. Classes meet from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and include both classroom and hands-on sessions. Attendees should be involved with industrial, contractor or maintenance spray finishing applications, or spray equipment sales and distribution. Topics for the Spray Finishing Technology Workshops include:

Equipment types and selection

Equipment set-up, operation and maintenance

Surface preparation and defect analysis

Material selection

Safety and regulatory concerns

To register, or for additional information, contact Jaime Wineland, Owens Community College, Workforce and Community Services Division, at (800) 466-9367, ext.7320, or [email protected]. More information is also available by clicking here.