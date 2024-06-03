 Carlisle to Hold Spray Finish Technology Workshops

Carlisle to Hold Spray Finish Technology Workshops

Carlisle Fluid Technologies — Binks, DeVilbiss, Ransburg, MS, BGK — and Owens Community College have teamed up to present a Spray Finishing Technology Workshop. 

The three-day intensive training program is scheduled for Nov. 6-8, 2024 in Toledo, Ohio. Classes meet from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and include both classroom and hands-on sessions. Attendees should be involved with industrial, contractor or maintenance spray finishing applications, or spray equipment sales and distribution. Topics for the Spray Finishing Technology Workshops include:

  • Equipment types and selection
  • Equipment set-up, operation and maintenance
  • Surface preparation and defect analysis
  • Material selection
  • Safety and regulatory concerns

To register, or for additional information, contact Jaime Wineland, Owens Community College, Workforce and Community Services Division, at (800) 466-9367, ext.7320, or [email protected]. More information is also available by clicking here.

