CarMax Hiring 1,800 Automotive Service Professionals Nationwide

CarMax, Inc., the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, has announced plans to hire 1,800 automotive service professionals by the end of summer – kicking off with the first-ever CarMax Curbside Career Day on June 10 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
CarMax is partnering with job site Indeed to hold curbside hiring events at 16 CarMax locations across the country. The company will be interviewing candidates for a variety of positions for automotive service professionals, including technicians, detailers, painters, supply associates and more. There will be job opportunities for both new and seasoned automotive professionals, with potential for jobs to be offered on the spot. Some positions will also offer sign-on bonuses.
CarMax is the largest buyer and seller of used autos from and to customers in the U.S. Newly hired automotive service professionals will help the company increase its production of vehicles for retail to support the company’s increasing demand. CarMax’s highly trained associates will primarily work on reconditioning vehicles and preparing them for sale.
“CarMax continues to grow, and the need to produce more vehicles to keep up with anticipated consumer demand is great,” said Tyrone Payton, vice president of regional service operations. “We are introducing CarMax Curbside Career Day as an opportunity for automotive professionals across the country to check out our award-winning culture in-person and learn why CarMax is the best place to work.”
CarMax, which has been named one of FORTUNE magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For for 17 consecutive years, offers competitive benefits including paid time off, medical and retirement plans, wellness programs and vehicle purchase discounts. Automotive professionals find value in the company’s award-winning training program, strong opportunities to grow long-term careers, reimbursement programs for ASE certification and free or discounted tools.
The following CarMax stores will be hosting Curbside Career Day hiring events on June 10. Interested candidates can visit this link for more information and to RSVP to the hiring event.
In addition to the in-person curbside events, all 222 CarMax stores will be accepting virtual applications from job seekers who may apply directly for open positions at careers.carmax.com.
CarMax is a proud partner of TechForce Foundation, a national non-profit focused on championing and supporting aspiring transportation technicians.
“In addition to being an award-winning workplace, CarMax has generously supported TechForce’s workforce development initiatives that help young people discover rewarding careers as transportation technicians,” said Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce. “These have evolved into high-tech careers with great job security as we saw in the recent COVID-19 crisis where they were named critical infrastructure roles.”