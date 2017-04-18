The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) is partnering with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) to host Cars, Careers and Celebrities, which takes place Sept. 15 in Joliet, Ill.

Last year, more than 400 high school and college collision repair students from 10 states attended the event. This is the third year that the foundation is hosting the event.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation will work with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence to open the event to collision and automotive repair students.

Cars, Careers and Celebrities will take place at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., coinciding with the first race in The Chase for the NASCAR Sprint Cup.

Students will be able to meet industry employers, view product demonstrations, hold initial/mock interviews, potentially meet racecar drivers and more in the Chicagoland Speedway’s hospitality village area.

There’s no charge for high school and college automotive repair and collision students, instructors and administrators to attend. However, pre-registration is required.

“This event serves as a great ‘back-to-school’ kick-off by connecting students with the industry,” CREF Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode said. “By collaborating with ASE and inviting both collision and automobile schools, there could be nearly 1,000 students in attendance, and this will prove to be a great opportunity for businesses to meet the future professionals of the industry.”

“We are excited to join forces with the Collision Repair Education Foundation in reaching out to automotive repair and collision students to spread the word about all of the great opportunities that are available in this industry,” added Trish Serratore, ASE senior vice president and president of NATEF/AYES.

Companies interested in participating in the 2017 event should contact Eckenrode at [email protected] or (847) 463-5244.