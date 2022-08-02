CARSTAR Announces New Owner at Autocrafters CARSTAR Collision

CARSTAR has announced new ownership of Autocrafters CARSTAR Collision in Bensalem, Pa.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Jimmy Nguyen, the new owner of Autocrafters CARSTAR Collision Jimmy Nguyen, the new owner of Autocrafters CARSTAR Collision, has been in the collision repair industry for 21 years. A former employee of the shop, he recently took over the store and has welcomed change in order to meet his commitment to being the best repairer in the industry. The facility is located in Bucks County, just one mile from Philadelphia, and has been offering repair services to the community for nearly 45 years. “Delivering quality collision repair to each and every customer is my priority,” said Nguyen. “Having been in the community for many years now, I am excited to take this step in becoming the owner and to begin a partnership with CARSTAR in order to help my facility and team grow.”

Advertisement

Autocrafters CARSTAR Collision’s facility is 10,000 square feet and home to a team of 12 employees. The facility is equipped with the necessary tools and resources to provide the best quality collision repair to all customers in their community. In addition, the shop holds I-CAR Gold status. “It is CARSTAR’s mission to provide the best quality collision repair to every customer,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “Our goal perfectly aligned with Jimmy’s, and we could not be more thrilled to welcome him and his team into our CARSTAR family. His dedication to the industry is unlike any other, and we are excited to watch as his facility continues to make an impact in Bensalem.”

Advertisement