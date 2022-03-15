CARSTAR Announces Opening of New Location in Virginia

Click Here to Read More

Alan Conner, owner of CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Mechanicsville in Mechanicsville, Va.

Alan Conner, owner of three CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center locations, is a longtime industry expert. Jumping into the industry right out of high school, Conner got his start working in his parents’ facility, where the foundation for all his future skills was honed. Since then, his operations have boomed and still he has been able to maintain his longstanding values.

“Growing up in a family-owned business, you learn how to treat employees and customers as an extension of your family,” said Conner. “We work hard to provide the highest level of service and repair quality to our customers, because we want the community to be able to count on us. We’re blessed to be opening this newest facility and have exciting plans to enhance this repair center’s capabilities while maintaining the highest level of customer experience.”