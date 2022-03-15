Products: Malco Automotive Launches EPIC PRO Ceramic Coating
CARSTAR Announces Opening of New Location in Virginia
CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Mechanicsville in Mechanicsville, Va.
Alan Conner, owner of three CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center locations, is a longtime industry expert. Jumping into the industry right out of high school, Conner got his start working in his parents’ facility, where the foundation for all his future skills was honed. Since then, his operations have boomed and still he has been able to maintain his longstanding values.
“Growing up in a family-owned business, you learn how to treat employees and customers as an extension of your family,” said Conner. “We work hard to provide the highest level of service and repair quality to our customers, because we want the community to be able to count on us. We’re blessed to be opening this newest facility and have exciting plans to enhance this repair center’s capabilities while maintaining the highest level of customer experience.”
CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Mechanicsville is a 9,650-square-foot facility on an acre of property. The team recently renovated the customer lobby to create a welcoming environment and is making significant updates to its shop equipment and capabilities. The team is working towards earning its I-CAR Gold status and has plans to earn OEM certifications soon.
“Alan is a deeply engaged franchise owner, and like many within our CARSTAR family, wants to be at the forefront of operational excellence within our industry,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “Our network provides the resources that motivated owners need to take their business to the next level and grow their operations, in the right way. We are thrilled to see Alan expand his operations to support new communities in Virginia, congratulations to the entire CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center team.”
Actively involved in giving back to his communities, Conner and his team prioritize giving back to causes close to the regions he serves, as well as raising funds and awareness for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.