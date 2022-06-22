CARSTAR Apple Valley Collision Center Opens in Apple Valley, Minn.

Click Here to Read More

CARSTAR Apple Valley Collision Center in Apple Valley, Minn.

Owner Mike Bighley has been in the collision repair industry for over 17 years. His grandfather started his original shop in 1957, then his father took it over in the late 70s and ran it until 2005. From there, Bighley took over the family-run center and then decided to join the CARSTAR family in 2019, with hopes of growing.

“This is now my third facility that has grown to reach the CARSTAR standard, a very exciting and rewarding process,” said Bighley. “The values that CARSTAR embody align perfectly with what I want my centers to be, making it a great fit. Additionally, the support from the CARSTAR team has been crucial in helping me enhance my facilities.”