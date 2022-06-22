Products: PPG Introduces PPG DIGIMATCH Camera and PPG VisualizID Software
CARSTAR Apple Valley Collision Center Opens in Apple Valley, Minn.
CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Apple Valley Collision Center in Apple Valley, Minn.
Owner Mike Bighley has been in the collision repair industry for over 17 years. His grandfather started his original shop in 1957, then his father took it over in the late 70s and ran it until 2005. From there, Bighley took over the family-run center and then decided to join the CARSTAR family in 2019, with hopes of growing.
“This is now my third facility that has grown to reach the CARSTAR standard, a very exciting and rewarding process,” said Bighley. “The values that CARSTAR embody align perfectly with what I want my centers to be, making it a great fit. Additionally, the support from the CARSTAR team has been crucial in helping me enhance my facilities.”
CARSTAR Apple Valley Collision Center’s facility is 15,000 square feet with a team of 13 employees. In addition, CARSTAR Apple Valley Collision Center is I-CAR Gold.
“CARSTAR is determined to provide all customers with excellent collision repair experiences,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “We have dedicated teams to give our owners the best training, resources and support necessary to meet our high standard of repair quality. Mike has a great work ethic, always looking for ways to improve, and we are proud to welcome his third facility to the CARSTAR family.”