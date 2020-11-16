CARSTAR Awards $15,000 in Scholarships Through CREF

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that CARSTAR has collaborated with them to award 15 collision repair students with $1,000 scholarships to help support their education.

CARSTAR’s scholarship program is available to high school seniors and post-secondary collision repair students who have completed a minimum of one semester of auto body training prior to applying and are located within CARSTAR markets.

“We are committed to providing high-quality collision repairs and premier customer experiences,” said Matt Bell, vice president, Education & Training, Driven Brands. “As industry experts, we need to support our future technicians and provide them with the tools and training needed to keep this industry moving forward. In partnership with the Collision Repair Education Foundation, we are excited about the potential we are seeing and happy to help this young talent thrive within our industry.”

Recipients of CARSTAR’s 2020 student scholarships include:

Joel Duensing (Madison College – Madison, Wis.)

Jose Benitez (Kennedy-King College – Chicago, Ill.)

Jannis Resto (New York Automotive and Diesel Institute – Jamaica, N.Y.)

Orlando Martinez (Kennedy-King College – Chicago, Ill.)

Lawrence Douglas (Chattanooga State – Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Henry Kingwill (College of Lake County – Graylake, Ill.)

Jose Reyna (Kennedy-King College – Chicago, Ill.)

David Walters (Salt Lake Community College – Sandy, Utah)

Damion Ponce (Hillsborough Community College – Plant City, Fla.)

Maurian Perez-Gonzalez (Dunwoody Technical College – Minneapolis, Minn.)

Andrew Kirchner (Universal Technical Institute – Houston, Texas)

Caleb Pryjmak (Metropolitan Community College – Omaha, Neb.)

Daniel Cabrera (Maxwell High School – Lawrenceville, Ga.)

Heriberto Perez (Skyline High School – Dallas, Texas)

Ulysses De la Puente (Metropolitan Community College – Omaha, Neb.)

Industry members interested in getting involved and supporting CREF’s efforts to assist secondary and post-secondary collision repair training programs should contact Brandon Eckenrode, director of development, at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected].

