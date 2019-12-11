CARSTAR Bill Alexander Ford Opens in Yuma, Ariz.

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Bill Alexander Ford in Yuma, Ariz.

The facility is owned by Ryan Hancock, the same ownership group as Bill Alexander Ford-Lincoln. General Manager Everett Dawson is excited to be running the day-to-day operations of the facility and is looking forward to the added resources CARSTAR will bring.

“The dealership legacy began in 1956 when Bill Alexander purchased the car lot, with his grandson Ryan taking over the dealership in 2008 and now opening CARSTAR Bill Alexander Ford,” said Dawson. “Exceeding customer needs is one of the core values of the dealership, so we teamed up with CARSTAR to enhance our collision repair services to better support the Yuma community.”

CARSTAR Bill Alexander Ford is a 4,000-square-foot repair space equipped with state-of-the-art tools to provide repairs to all makes and models, including aluminum vehicles. In addition to the aluminum repair certification, the facility also has I-CAR Gold status.

“We are experiencing lots of growth with dealer owners as they look to extend their services to their customers, but want to partner with an organization that will uphold the same premier service levels they receive on the dealer side,” said Dean Fisher, president of CARSTAR. “With our training, operational and marketing support, CARSTAR brings dealerships a foundation for success.”

For more information on CARSTAR, visit CARSTAR.com.