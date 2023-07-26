CARSTAR Canada Announces Top-Performing Franchise Partners

At the closing ceremonies for the Driven Brands Evolution 2023 joint conference, the top-performing CARSTAR Canada franchise partners were announced, capping off a three-day celebration with CARSTAR and Driven Glass (consisting of UniglassPlus, VitroPlus, Docteur Pare-Brise, Go!Glass and Star Auto Glass), along with Driven Brands team members, vendors and industry leaders from across North America.

The celebration, Evolution 2023, was held at the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth in Montreal, Canada.

“Congratulations to all of our award winners who have set the standard for not only CARSTAR, but our industry,” said Sabrina Thing, COO of CARSTAR Canada. “Their accomplishments in overall performance, customer service, length of rental, marketing, philanthropy and commitment to excellence is incredible, and we are honored to count them as CARSTAR franchise partners.”

The 2023 Evolution Conference award winners included:

Joe Saputo of CARSTAR Ancaster West

Franchisee of the Year: Joe Saputo, owner, CARSTAR Ancaster West

Since joining the CARSTAR family in 2016, Saputo has demonstrated exceptional dedication and commitment to success. With remarkable growth, increasing sales margins by 108% and sales by 102% since 2018, Saputo’s facility is a shining example of excellence. His proactive approach to technician development and adaptability to the evolving collision industry landscape have set him apart.

Alan Shek and Brad Payne

Rookie of the Year: Alan Shek and Brad Payne, owners, CARSTAR North Toronto

Since joining the CARSTAR network in December 2021, Shek and Payne have demonstrated a remarkable dedication to embracing the latest advancements in collision repair, particularly in mobile electronics and performance car modifications. Leveraging their expertise in advanced automotive technologies, CARSTAR North Toronto quickly earned certifications for repairing Teslas, with approximately 50% of their repairs being on EVs. Their commitment to staying ahead of industry changes and providing exceptional customer service has made them well-deserved winners of the Rookie of the Year award.

Dan Jonsson and Skye Grexton

Ironman Award: Dan Jonsson and Skye Grexton

Jonsson and Grexton are owners of CARSTAR Stonewall; CARSTAR Winnipeg Chevrier; CARSTAR Winnipeg Henderson; CARSTAR Winnipeg Fife; CARSTAR Winnipeg Saskatchewan; CARSTAR Winnipeg St. James (Macdonald); CARSTAR Gimli; and CARSTAR Dugald This well-deserved honor is presented to a CARSTAR franchise partner that has demonstrated exceptional leadership, loyalty and perseverance in the face of adversity. As multi-store owners of nine facilities, they have shown outstanding commitment to the CARSTAR brand, embodying our values and sharing their invaluable industry knowledge and experience with the network.

Frank Abate of CARSTAR Toronto St. Clair

Customer Experience Award: CARSTAR Toronto St. Clair and Owner Frank Abate

The CARSTAR customer experience award recognizes excellence in customer care, and Abate’s facility has truly excelled in providing exceptional service. This year’s winner achieved an outstanding 4.9 Google review rating with over 280 reviews, reflecting the high level of satisfaction their customers have experienced. Their commitment to delivering top-notch service and creating positive experiences has earned them this well-deserved recognition.

Colin Manuel of CARSTAR Miramichi

Length of Rental Award: CARSTAR Miramichi and Owner Colin Manuel

This award recognizes the facility with the shortest average rental car length, highlighting their commitment to efficiently returning customers to the road. CARSTAR Miramichi’s outstanding processes and stellar team have led them to be a top performer in the network for the second year in a row, boasting an average LOR of 12.14 days — five days under the network average.

The Fahey family

Marketing Award: The Fahey Family

The Fahey family are owners of CARSTAR Calgary McKnight, CARSTAR Calgary Bowness and CARSTAR Airdrie. Their active participation in local parades, hosting annual Soaps it Up car washes for cystic fibrosis and dressing up to greet trick-or-treaters during Halloween exemplify their commitment to the community.

Sylvain Martel of CARSTAR Anjou

Vanguard Award: Sylvain Martel, owner of CARSTAR Anjou

In a rapidly evolving collision industry, it takes exceptional leaders to navigate through customer demands, technological advancements and market pressures. Sylvain and CARSTAR Anjou have consistently exemplified innovation and have become agents of change in the network. Their relentless pursuit of excellence, forward-thinking approach and determination have elevated the entire CARSTAR family.

Peter Chavez of CARSTAR LC Group

Genesis Award: Peter Chavez

Chavez is the owner of CARSTAR LC Group (CARSTAR Waterdown; CARSTAR Hamilton Midtown; CARSTAR Cambridge; CARSTAR Hamilton Lockwood; CARSTAR Cambridge Appraisal; UniglassPlus Hamilton Lockwood; UniglassPlus Waterdown; and UniglassPlus Cambridge). The Genesis Award celebrates an owner who has exemplified the meaning of evolution. The LC Group’s commitment to evolution shines through their diversified services, offering both CARSTAR and UniglassPlus locations for a comprehensive auto service experience. Veterans in the Driven Brands Canada family for over 28 years, they’ve not only expanded their operations but also supported others around them.

Johnny Kloekes of CARSTAR Johnny K Group

Charity Award: Johnny Kloekes, owner of CARSTAR Johnny K Group

As a successful multi-store operator in the west, Kloekes has earned a reputation for exceptional collision repairs and unwavering community support. Year after year, he and his team host events and car washes and participate in community initiatives to raise valuable funds for important causes, including Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Kloeke’s true passion lies in bringing his team together to honor and thank them for their hard work.

For more information on CARSTAR, visit carstar.com. For more information on CARSTAR Canada, visit carstar.ca.