Consolidators

CARSTAR Car Crafters Opens in Blue Ridge, Ga.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Car Crafters in Blue Ridge, Ga.

The team at CARSTAR Car Crafters in Blue Ridge, Ga.

CARSTAR Car Crafters is a 14,000-square-foot facility with 16 employees. In addition, the facility is I-CAR Gold and has various OEM certifications.

“CARSTAR provides our owners with training, equipment and operations support to help grow their business and exceed customer expectations,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “With Jeff’s extensive experience in the industry, coupled with the robust support of CARSTAR, we know the sky is the limit for this team and their growth potential.”

Beaver and his team are committed to serving their community. CARSTAR Car Crafters donates resources to local schools and sports teams year-round. The team looks forward to continuing to give back to their community and becoming involved with new charitable initiatives. 

For more information, visit carstar.com.

