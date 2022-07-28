CARSTAR Car Crafters Opens in Blue Ridge, Ga.

Click Here to Read More

The team at CARSTAR Car Crafters in Blue Ridge, Ga.

CARSTAR Car Crafters is a 14,000-square-foot facility with 16 employees. In addition, the facility is I-CAR Gold and has various OEM certifications.

“CARSTAR provides our owners with training, equipment and operations support to help grow their business and exceed customer expectations,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “With Jeff’s extensive experience in the industry, coupled with the robust support of CARSTAR, we know the sky is the limit for this team and their growth potential.”